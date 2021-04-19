The European Super League has been announced and it has caused anger among many in the footballing world. Will Ajax decide to join the controversial project if invited?
Late on Sunday, 12 top European Clubs announced the formation of the European Super League. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, all confirmed the controversial project which has caused a big backlash.
The plans announced stated there would be 15 teams to start the tournament, leading to speculation over the other three. Porto, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG have all reportedly rejected an invitation. However, one club that hasn’t fully distanced itself at the moment is Ajax, who could be among the clubs targeted to take one of those spots.
A spokesperson for the club was remaining very cautious to RTL Nieuws on Monday, “There are still too many loose ends to take a position now,”
KNVB director Gijs de Jong is not worried though, telling Studio Voetbal, “No, they are not involved. We have also had explicit contact with Ajax, as we always try to get along well with the Dutch clubs and the Eredivisie.”
All eyes are on what happens next with UEFA planning various sanctions against those clubs that have formed the Super League, including bans on the players representing their countries. It is a story that isn’t going to go away anytime soon and it may have consequences for Dutch football if Ajax get dragged in.
General Manager Edwin van der Sar and director Marc Overmars have been quiet on the plans so far and the club’s fans will be expecting some sort of statement in the short-term to learn the Amsterdam side’s position should they receive an invite.
Van der Sar may have given a hint on Sunday with his tweet about fielding calls with the former goalkeeper currently vice-chairman of the ECA. A position he may get a promotion in with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli leaving.
However, as of yet Ajax have not ruled out a place in the new competition and until then, the speculation will continue.