Donny van de Beek is in a hopeless situation at Manchester United and a transfer now seems inevitable as the January transfer window opens on Saturday.
It has been a tough season so far for Van de Beek and Thursday came with another blow as the Dutchman remained on the bench for the 90 minutes of Manchester United’s win over Burnley.
It is the second game in a row that Van de Beek played no part, which will have come as a surprise for many as both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes missed the 3-1 victory.
New head coach Ralf Ragnick has not changed Van de Beek’s situation and so far this season the Netherlands international has only made seven league appearances. The club’s supporters want to see more of the former Ajax star but at the moment he is in a hopeless situation.
The January transfer window could be a salvation for Van de Beek, who has lost his place in the Oranje squad due to his lack of playing time. The fact that he has a deal until 2025 makes a permanent transfer difficult at the moment, but Manchester United may be open to letting Van de Beek depart on loan.
Everton was heavily linked in the summer with a move that broke down on deadline day and they could return with an offer. Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been mentioned as possible destinations.
The fact is that Van de Beek cannot keep on waiting for a chance that may not come and a move away would be the best choice as he looks to catch Louis van Gaal’s eye. His situation is one to keep an eye on over the next month as interested parties make their move.