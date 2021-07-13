Willem II have confirmed two signings on Tuesday evening with Nikos Michelis of Willem II and Max Svensson of Helsingborg IF both joining the Tilburg side.
Michelis is a 20-year-old central defender, who joins Willem II on loan from AC Milan with the view of gaining more playing time. The Greek youngster has yet to make his debut for AC Milan.
Svensson is a Swedish winger, who signs a three-year deal after joining Willem II from Helsingborg IF. The 23-year-old made 133 appearances for the Swedish side, scoring 27 goals and adding nine assists.
Svensson told the club’s website, “Other clubs also showed interest, but Willem II has always had my preference of those clubs, because the Dutch way of playing football suits me perfectly.”