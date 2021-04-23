Willem II boosted their chances of survival with a crucial 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
This weekend, the Eredivisie welcomes fans back into stadiums and 2,000 were present in Tilburg to watch the relegation battle.
Willem II were the better side from the start but they could not find the opening goal in the first-half. Sven van Beek came the closest with an effort against the crossbar.
Ten minutes into the second half, Willem II had the leaf when Mike Tresor set up Vangelis Pavlidis to net on his second attempt after the first had his teammate Kwasi Wriedt in the backside.
Pavlidis then hit the post and Che Nunnely missed a great chance to kill the game for Willem II. However, RKC could not find an equaliser as Willem II took a crucial three points.
The win moves Willem II three points above the drop zone in 15th and only one point behind RKC, who could still get pulled into trouble.