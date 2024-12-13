Willem II climbed to the top half of the Eredivisie after a slender 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle.
Willem II headed into the game without a number of key attackers but they still managed to take the lead in the 11 minutes. Ringo Meerveld was sent deep by Patrick Joosten and he finished well.
PEC Zwolle had most of the ball but they failed to create any clear cut chances before the break. In the second half, it was still a struggle but Odysseus Velanas had a free kick deflected onto the post.
Velanas also went close with a free kick in stoppage time but Thomas Didillon-Hödl made a good save to deny the midfielder.
Willem II takes the three points and they are now ninth while PEC Zwolle are in 13th.