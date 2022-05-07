Willem II kept their hopes of staying up alive with a crucial 2-0 victory over Heracles Almelo.
Just before kick-off, Willem II announced that Che Nunnely is out for months with a serious knee injury, but roared on by a ferocious crowd, the hosts got off to a wonderful start.
Wessel Dammers fired the hosts into the lead after 15 minutes after a scramble in the box. Two minutes later, it was 2-0 as Jizz Hornkamp headed in a cross.
Hornkamp, Daniel Crowley, Dammers, and Mats Köhlert all had chances to further increase the host’s lead but they couldn’t take them. Heracles only became dangerous after 70 minutes but Timon Wellenreuther denied Sinan Bakis.
Sven Sonnenberg was sent off for Heracles before the end after a VAR review to complete a poor night for the visitors.
Willem II are 17th but still three points from safety with two games left. Heracles is in 13th.