For the first time since February, Willem II booked a win in the Eredivisie as they defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 in Tilburg.
After only four minutes, Jizz Hornkamp gave Willem II the lead with the striker finishing well after Leroy Owusu intercepted a bad pass from Eli Dasa.
Vitesse then went in search of an equaliser but the closest they came was a Riechedly Bazoer shot that hit the post.
After the break, Willem II defended resolutely and held onto a crucial three points which keeps their chances of survival alive. They are 17th but now three points behind Fortuna Sittard in 14th.
Vitesse are sixth in the table and seem to be certain of a place in the end of season playoffs for a European spot despite their poor form.