Willem II got their first victory in two months after seeing off VVV Venlo 2-0 in Tilburg.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vangelis Pavlidis, celebrating his 22nd birthday, opened the scoring after only seven minutes, with the Greek forward staying calm after being played through on goal by Mike Tresor.
Görkem Saglam made it 2-0 in the 18th minute with a fine strike into the far corner.
Giorgios Giakoumakis pulled one back for VVV-Venlo in the 34th minute, poking the ball past Jorn Brondeel after a long ball forward.
Willem II held onto the lead in the second half with Joshua John missing a big chance in the last minute to equalise.
The victory, only Willem II’s second of the season, lifted the hosts up to 12th, while VVV-Venlo are 13th.