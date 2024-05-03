After a dramatic evening in the Keueken Kampioen Divisie, Willem II have sealed their promotion back to the Eredivisie.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Going into the evening, Willem II were top of the table and they just needed to defeat Dordrecht to seal their promotion.
However, it was not an easy afternoon for the Tricolores as Shiloh ’t Zand gave the hosts a first half lead.
In the second half, Willem II were awarded a penalty but Jeredy Hilterman saw his spot kick saved by Luca Plogmann.
In the 88th minute, Michael de Leeuw came off the bench and in stoppage time the veteran striker made it 1-1. His goal turned out to be enough to seal the promotion as Groningen could only draw 1-1 at Telstar.
Willem II are now four points ahead of third with one game left, so they are up and they will win the title if they better or equal Roda JC’s result next week.
After two years in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, Willem II are back in the top flight.