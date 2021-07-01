Willem II have announced the signing of Utrecht centre-back Emil Bergstrom on loan.
The centre-back has only made 27 appearances for Utrecht since joining the club back in 2018, and spent most of last season on the bench.
Bergstrom has now departed the Cathedral City to join Willem II on loan for next season, with the defender taking the number five shirt.
Willem II director Joris Mathijsen told the club’s website, “Attracting central defenders is a high priority for us. With his 28 years and international career, Emil is the experienced defender we were looking for, among other things. His leadership qualities and winning mentality are, in addition to his physically strong game, very positive qualities of Emil.”