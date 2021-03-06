Willem II have closed the gap on VVV-Venlo after they earned a 1-1 draw at FC Twente.
With four points from their last two games, Willem II headed to Enschede with some confidence and looking for a win that would close the gap on VVV-Venlo.
Both sides traded chances in a goalless first half with Che Nunnely missing a great chance for Willem II, while at the other end, Queensy Menig had an effort cleared off the line.
Willem II looked more dangerous in the second half, but in the 64th minute, Jesse Bosch fired Twente ahead after a one-two with Luciano Narsingh.
Ten minutes from time, an unfortunate clearance attempt from Godfried Roemeratoe played Vangelis Pavlidis in on goal and he equalised for Willem II.
Just before the end, Danilo could have won the game for the hosts but he headed wide.
Willem II remains 16th but they are now four points behind VVV. FC Twente are seventh.