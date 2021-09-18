Willem II have their third win of the season after seeing off Groningen 2-1 in Tilburg.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Willem II raced into the lead with Görkem Saglam capitalising on an error from Laros Duarte before setting up Kwasi Wriedt to net.
In the 24th minute, Wriedt then turned provider, as he laid the ball off to Driess Saddiki, whose strike was too powerful for Groningen goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.
After an hour, Groningen had a goal back as Timon Wellenreuther gifted the ball to the visitors and Tomas Suslov found the net.
In the last 30 minutes, Groningen looked for an equaliser but Willem II comfortably held on to take the victory, which moves them to fourth. Groningen are 10th.