Willem II has confirmed the signing of free-agent Abdenasser El Khayati on a deal until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving ADO Den Haag at the end of the season, but he now turns up in Tilburg to try and help Willem II steer themselves away from relegation.
El Khayati is already on the training ground and will look to replace the injured Thijs Oosting in the Willem II midfield.
Willem II needs some inspiration with the club currently sitting 15th in the table and they sacked head coach Fred Grim earlier this week.