Willum Willumsson has left Go Ahead Eagles to sign for English League One side Birmingham City.
The 25-year-old joined Go Ahead Eagles from BATE Borisov two years ago and he was key in the surge to Europe last season. He scored seven goals and added two assists from midfield.
Go Ahead Eagles have not mentioned the amount they have received from Birmingham City but mention that it is a record for the club. The previous record was €1.5 million and it is rumoured that Willumsson has earned the club around €4 million.
Willumsson signs a four-year deal in England and the attacking midfielder will be playing in the third tier after Birmingham City’s relegation last season.