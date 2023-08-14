Maximilian Wittek has left Vitesse Arnhem to sign for German Bundesliga side VFL Bochum.

Wittek had been with Vitesse for three years and he managed to make 111 appearances for the club. He scored nine times including a memorable goal in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League.

The 27-year-old has now reunited with former Vitesse head coach Thomas Letsch with VFL Bochum. The left-back has signed a three-year deal.

Wittek told the Bochum website, “The Bundesliga was always my goal, I always wanted to show in the best league in my home country. I already know VfL and its stadium, I am very much looking forward to playing there and working under Letsch again,”

Vitesse has announced the signing of Mica Pinto as a replacement for Wittek. He left Sparta Rotterdam at the end of the season and the 30-year-old joins Vitesse on a free.




