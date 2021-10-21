Vitesse Arnhem recorded a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.
Tottenham Hotspur turned up in Arnhem without a number of their key players including Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, and Son Heung-Min. However, Steven Bergwijn did return to the line-up after recovering from injury.
Vitesse dominated the opening stages with Nikolai Frederiksen testing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini early on. Max Wittek was also denied a penalty shortly afterward as the hosts looked the better side throughout the first half without netting the opening goal.
Tottenham didn’t have a single shot on target in the first half but just after the break, they did come close through Bryan Gil. After that, Vitesse again looked the most likely winner with Ali Dasa having two chances that he couldn’t take.
In the 78th minute, Vitesse got the winning goal they deserved with Wittek netting a volley after the ball fell at his feet just outside the box. It was his fourth goal in Europe already this season.
Vitesse are now second in the group and one point behind Rennes, who defeated Mura 2-1. Vitesse now travels to London next.