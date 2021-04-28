Mark van Bommel is a serious candidate to become head coach of the German Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg.
Wolfsburg are currently 3rd in the Bundesliga and on course for the Champions League, but current head coach Oliver Glasner is expected to leave the club.
Glasner is a candidate for the jobs with RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, while his relationship with director Jörg Schmadtke is strained.
According to BILD, Mark van Bommel is among the candidates to replace Glasner and talks are said to be at an advanced stage.
The former midfielder has been out of work since he left PSV Eindhoven last season, but has been linked with a number of jobs in Germany. AD and Eindhovens Dagblad are also reporting the interest in Van Bommel.