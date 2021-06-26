Wolfsburg are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Since Mark van Bommel was appointed Wolfsburg head coach, the Bundesliga club have been linked with Mohamed Ihattaren, Michal Sadilek, and Steven Berghuis.
Now, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Wolfsburg are interested in signing Bournemouth Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
The former NEC Nijmegen and Club Brugge winger has a contract with Bournemouth until mid-2024. However, after missing out on promotion to the Premier League, Danjuma is set to depart the Cherries.
The Netherlands international scored 17 times and assisted eight goals last season. He has also been linked with a move to Ajax.