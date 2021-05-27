According to Algemeen Dagblad, Wolfsburg are hoping to sign Feyenoord winger Steven Berghuis.

The winger is set to leave Feyenoord this summer and is available for a small fee of €4 million due to a clause in his contract.

AD is reporting that soon to be Wolfsburg head coach Mark van Bommel has set his sights on luring the Netherlands international to Germany. Initial talks are already underway.

However, Berghuis is also attracting interest from PSV Eindhoven, who tried to sign the 29-year-old last summer. Other clubs could also join the race should Berghuis impress at the European Championships.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10560 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter