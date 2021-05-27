According to Algemeen Dagblad, Wolfsburg are hoping to sign Feyenoord winger Steven Berghuis.
The winger is set to leave Feyenoord this summer and is available for a small fee of €4 million due to a clause in his contract.
AD is reporting that soon to be Wolfsburg head coach Mark van Bommel has set his sights on luring the Netherlands international to Germany. Initial talks are already underway.
However, Berghuis is also attracting interest from PSV Eindhoven, who tried to sign the 29-year-old last summer. Other clubs could also join the race should Berghuis impress at the European Championships.
Could be a good step in his career. Bundesliga imo is usually be a better option than EPL for Dutch players going abroad. Way less pressure and a far better chance at regular playing time.
Sadly most players these days are manipulated by blood-sucking agents and go for higher pay, and their careers pay a price. Berghuis experienced this first hand at Watford so hopefully he chooses more wisely this time.