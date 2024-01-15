According to The Mirror, four clubs from the Premier League are interested in signing Pablo Rosario from OGC Nice.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been with OGC Nice since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and has since made 96 appearances for the club.
Rosario’s form this season has gained interest from the Premier League with the Mirror reporting that Wolves, Fulham, West Ham United and Brentford are interested in the Dutchman.
The Premier League sides have all scouted Rosario in recent months and could make a move this month, while Werder Bremen is also interested.
Rosario has a contract in France until the summer of 2026.