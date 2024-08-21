Ki-Jana Hoever has been loaned from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.
The 22-year-old left Liverpool for Wolves in 2020 for a fee of €10 million and he has since had loan spells with PSV Eindhoven and Stoke City (Twice).
Last season, Hoever was a key player for Stoke and the right-back contributed four goals and five assists. However, they missed out on promotion and Hoever will not return to the Championship.
Instead, Hoever will spend the campaign on loan with AJ Auxerre, who were promoted to Ligue 1 last season.