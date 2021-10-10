Netherlands will look to take another step towards the World Cup when they face Gibraltar on Monday evening. The kick-off is at 19.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It was not pretty, but Netherlands overcame Latvia 1-0 on Friday evening which moves them two points ahead of Norway in the group.
Louis van Gaal’s side has three games left to secure their place at the World Cup, starting with Gibraltar on Monday. Next month, Oranje travel to Montenegro and host Norway.
Gibraltar are sitting bottom of the group with seven defeats from seven games. On Friday, they lost 3-0 at home to Montenegro.
The reverse fixture in Gibraltar finished 7-0 to the Netherlands.
Team News
Georginio Wijnaldum is back after being suspended for the game against Latvia, but Cody Gakpo is out after suffering from a concussion.
Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma is now in the squad to replace Gakpo and he could feature in the game. Van Gaal may choose either Donyell Malen or Noa Lang to replace Gakpo.
Van Gaal needs to decide whether he sticks with his usual eleven or makes changes.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Bijlow, Dumfries, Blind, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Frenkie, Wijnaldum, Klaassen, Lang, Berghuis, Memphis
Gibraltar goalkeeper Kyle Goldwin misses out after suspension, but Aymen Mouelhi returns to contention after a ban.
Possible Gibraltar line-up: Robba; Wiseman, Mouelhi, R. Chipolina, Olivero, J. Chipolina; Walker, Torrilla, Ronan, Pons; Styche
Odds
Netherlands 1/200 Draw 25/1 Gibraltar 66/1
Netherlands need to show some creativity
The victory over Latvia on Friday was crucial but it was not a nice watch, with Netherlands struggling once again to break down a defensive side.
Against Gibraltar, Netherlands has a chance to boost the goal difference and take some confidence into November’s crucial matches.
No offence to Gibraltar, but this is a game that Netherlands should be winning comfortably and Van Gaal will be hoping that Montenegro can take some points off Norway. With three games left, World Cup qualification firmly remains in Netherlands hands.
Seeing Lang and Danjuma on the pitch would also be very exciting for Oranje fans.