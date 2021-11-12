Netherlands will look to take a step towards the World Cup on Saturday when they face Montenegro. The kick-off is at 19.45.
Netherlands are currently top of the qualifying group with two crucial games left to play over the next week. On Saturday, Netherlands travel to face Montenegro, before they host second-placed Norway in what could be a winner takes all game in Amsterdam.
Montenegro is almost certainly out of the running for a World Cup place and they have only won one of their last eight games, which was a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar.
The reverse fixture in September finished 4-0 to the Netherlands thanks to two goals for Memphis Depay, along with strikes from Georginio Wijnaldum and Cody Gakpo.
However, Louis van Gaal told his press conference on Friday that he is not taking Montenegro lightly, “Montenegro surprised me in the first game against us. We were pushed back in the first twenty, thirty minutes. Normally we are the better team, but you should not underestimate Montenegro. They have talented players.”
Team News
Van Gaal has no injury concerns ahead of the game with Arnaut Danjuma and Wijnaldum both fit to start.
Van Gaal must decide who starts on the right wing in place of Steven Berghuis, who had to pull out of the squad last week, along with Jurrien Timber and Joel Drommel. Donyell Malen or Steven Bergwijn are the two choices for the position.
Virgil van Dijk and Davy Klaassen are among the players who would be suspended for the clash with Norway if they pick up a yellow card.
Possible Netherlands XI: Bijlow, Dumfries, Blind, Van Dijk, De Vrij, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Klaassen, Bergwijn, Danjuma, Memphis
Montenegro are without star-man Steven Jovetic after he tested positive for coronavirus. Stefan Mugosa and Nikola Vukcevic are also out through injuries.
Possible Montenegro line-up: Mijatovic; Savic, Vujacic, Tomasevic, Radunovic; Marusic, Jankovic, Kosovic, Haksabanovic; Beciraj, Djurdevic
Odds
Montenegro 11/1 Draw 19/4 Netherlands 1/4
A tricky game for the Netherlands
Netherlands are two points clear at the top of the group, but they can take nothing for granted in their final two games.
Montenegro is a tricky opponent, who game Netherlands issues in September, while the clash against Norway in an empty stadium on Tuesday is huge.
Van Gaal needs to make sure his players are fully motivated for the game on Saturday and at their best as a defeat could prove very costly, if Norway beats Latvia. A win on Saturday may not be enough to seal qualification just yet, but it would mean Netherlands would only need a point on Tuesday.
If the defence remains strong on Saturday, Netherlands should be able to create plenty of chances with an in-form Arnaut Danjuma up front ready to cause mayhem in the Montenegro defence.
Surely Danjuma-Depay-Lang.
Like to see Lang given minutes anyway, maybe to replace Klassen.
Also when Koopmeiners going to get a start?
This shameful peformance once more illustrates why the Dutch can never quite make it to the top. Aside for a few players LACK OF CHARACTER WHEN IT MATTERS HAS BEEN THE ACHILLES TENDON OF THE NETHERLANDS NATIONAL TEAM. THROUGHOUT THE MATCH TODAY THERE WAS NO SENSE OF URGENCY AND NO CLEAR CUT OBJECTIVES. NO LEADERSHIP ON THAT TEAM. VAN DIJK IN SPITE OF HIS TALENT IS NOT LEADER, EVEN HIS BODY LANGUAGE IS NOT REASSURING. THE ONLY PLAYER ON THAT TEAM THAT SHOWS CHARACTER IS DE LIGHT. I am going to say something here that may annoy some people. Gravenberch in my view will never be a great player because he does not show the fighting spirit of a Ruud Gullit, Arjen Robben or Wesley Sneider for example. He loses the ball at the edge of 15 yards of Montenegro and he strolls back. I will not be surprised if they lose to Norway even in the absence of Haaland. What a waste. Dumfried, Wijnaldum and blind at this stage should not be starting because they are liabilites when the team loses the ball. Frimpong is the best right back and his playing on a team playing good football.