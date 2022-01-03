Heracles Almelo has confirmed that head coach Frank Wormuth will leave the club at the end of the season.
The 61-year-old’s contract with the club ends in the summer and he has decided not to renew his deal as he seeks a new challenge.
Wormuth told the Heracles website, “Together with the staff I develop football players, people, but also myself. Because my contract is coming to an end, I have thought carefully about my choice during the holidays. That one was hard, because I’m going to leave good things. But now I can take on another challenge, so I’m taking a different path.”
The German has been in charge of Heracles since 2018, guiding the club to seventh in his first campaign. The club was in eighth at the end of the canceled 2019/20 season and last year they finished 9th. So far this season, Heracles are down in 13th.