Frenkie de Jong was stretchered off in tears during Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

The midfielder had only just returned from an ankle injury which kept him out for a spell. Just before the break, De Jong went in for a tough challenge with Federico Valverde and was left in serious pain.

The Oranje star was clearly emotional as he left the pitch on a stretcher but with an ovation from the home crowd.

Ronald Koeman will now have a worrying wait to see if the injury will keep De Jong out of the Euros this summer.




