Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday.
De Jong put in a dominant midfield display during the Europa League tie in Naples and got himself a goal as Barcelona came away with a 4-2 victory.
At his press conference after the game, Xavi said on the Dutch international, “De Jong played a great game. He is dynamic and has the ability to plug in the penalty area. With his talent, he can be very important to the team.”
Later on, he heaped even more praise on De Jong, “Frenkie de Jong is a genius, he is really, really incredible.
“He’s demanding, I’ve rarely come across a player as self-critical as he is. That makes him better. At the beginning, he didn’t understand what we wanted from him, but now things are getting better and he is making a clear development.”