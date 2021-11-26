Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has stated that Frenkie de Jong is not for sale.
Recent reports have stated that Barcelona could be open to selling De Jong to raise funds, but Xavi has shut that down.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Xavi said, “Our goal is for Frenkie to be happy here. We desperately need that type of player. He is definitely not in the shop window, rather the opposite. The idea is to make him stronger here.”
The 24-year-old Dutch international has made 108 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Ajax.