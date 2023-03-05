Frenkie de Jong was taken off at half-time during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Valencia on Sunday, but it was just a precaution.
The midfielder played the first 45 minutes but did not appear in the second half, which raised concerns over a possible injury.
However, after the game, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said to the Spanish press, “Frenkie had problems with his hamstring, he was already tired after the match in Bernabéu. There is no injury, but there are problems that could get worse. We exchanged it as a precaution.”
This will be music to Ronald Koeman’s ears as he would not want to lose the key midfielder ahead of the Euro qualifier against France later this month.