Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Dutch striker Luuk de Jong.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Not for the first time this season, De Jong came off the bench to score the winning goal for Barcelona in their 3-2 win over Levante at the weekend.
Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday, Xavi said on the Dutchman, “Luuk de Jong is a very important player for us, an exemplary professional. He always trains at 100 percent and never complains about the playing time he gets. Luuk has improved a lot in the game that we aim for as a team and he is very strong on the ball.”
De Jong is currently on loan from Sevilla and openly stated that he would like to remain at the Nou Camp if possible. However, Xavi didn’t say anything about the Dutch international’s future past this summer.