Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed he had a good talk with Frenkie de Jong after he showed frustration in their defeat to Rayo Vallecano last week.

Frenkie de Jong was clearly unhappy after being substituted last weekend as Barcelona lost 1-0 at home to Rayo Vallecano. De Jong through his shin guard to the ground and gave the bench a hard glare.

At his press conference on Saturday, Xavi said on the Dutchman, “We had a very good conversation this week. Obviously he was frustrated with this substitution, but I have to look at what’s best for the team. Frenkie has played some excellent games, but he had to be consistent. He is here to make a difference and has to show that every week.”

Xavi stated De Jong is a key player for the club, “He is very self-critical. Frenkie is a very complete player and I see very few players with his world-class qualities. He is a very important player for me: for now and for the future.”

De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent weeks, with Erik ten Hag reportedly looking to bring him to Manchester United.




admin (11867 Posts)

