Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed he had a good talk with Frenkie de Jong after he showed frustration in their defeat to Rayo Vallecano last week.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Frenkie de Jong was clearly unhappy after being substituted last weekend as Barcelona lost 1-0 at home to Rayo Vallecano. De Jong through his shin guard to the ground and gave the bench a hard glare.
At his press conference on Saturday, Xavi said on the Dutchman, “We had a very good conversation this week. Obviously he was frustrated with this substitution, but I have to look at what’s best for the team. Frenkie has played some excellent games, but he had to be consistent. He is here to make a difference and has to show that every week.”
Xavi stated De Jong is a key player for the club, “He is very self-critical. Frenkie is a very complete player and I see very few players with his world-class qualities. He is a very important player for me: for now and for the future.”
De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent weeks, with Erik ten Hag reportedly looking to bring him to Manchester United.