Xavi Simons has confirmed there is a clause in his PSV Eindhoven contract that would allow him to return to PSG for a minimal fee.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Simons made the move to PSV from France on a free transfer in the summer and has since impressed with six goals in nine Eredivisie appearances.
However, last week it was confirmed by Marcel Brands that there was a clause in the midfielder’s contract that would allow him to leave for PSG next summer if they paid an agreed fee.
Speaking to PSV TV, Simons confirmed the clause, “It is true that I have a clause, but it is a clause between me and PSV. Not between me and Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a clause that, if I wanted to go to PSG, I could leave for a certain amount at the end of the season,”
Simons is happy at PSV, though, and sees no reason to depart, “To be honest, it’s not in my head to leave. I’m settled here, I feel good here. You can also see that on the field I think. I came here on a free transfer, so I have no obligations to anyone. I’m the one who has to make the choice.’
Lol PSG would never buy him back even if PSV pays for that. Idiotic media drama.