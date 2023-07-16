Xavi Simons has decided to leave PSV Eindhoven and he will rejoin PSG.
Last summer, Simons left PSG on a free to sign for PSV Eindhoven but there was a clause in his contract that allowed him to move back to Paris this summer. It is only for a small fee of around €6 million and Simons had to make the choice.
PSV tried hard to convince him to stay at the club and sign a new deal but they have now confirmed that Simons has decided on a return to PSG.
Simons has left PSV’s training camp and will now head for Paris where he will have his medical before signing a contract.
Simons had an excellent season for PSV Eindhoven, scoring 19 league goals to be Eredivisie joint-top scorer. He also added nine assists as he earned his Netherlands debut under Louis van Gaal.
According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have two options for Simons, depending on the future of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. If either Mbappe or Neymar stay then Simons will be loaned out, but if one leaves then he will stay.