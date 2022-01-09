Xavi Simons finally made his first league appearance of the season on Sunday as he came off the bench in PSG’s 1-1 draw against Lyon.
The Netherlands talent got a minute in the league last season against Strasbourg and has also made appearances in the French Cup since.
Against Lyon, Simons was allowed to enter the pitch in the 69th minute and he helped his side come back to earn a 1-1 draw against Peter Bosz’s Lyon.
Simons is out of contract in the summer and his future in Paris is uncertain with a number of clubs hoping to sign the 18-year-old. PSG wants Simons to stay and more appearances could convince the young Dutchman to stay put.