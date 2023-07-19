PSG has confirmed the signing of Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven but the Dutch international is immediately loaned to RB Leipzig.
Simons joined PSV last summer on a free from PSG but he triggered the clause to return to the French side for a small fee of €6 million at the weekend. Simons has now signed a deal until 2027 in the French capital.
However, Simons will spend the campaign on loan in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga and will play Champions League football.
Simons finished Eredivisie top scorer last season with 19 goals but he now gets the chance to play in a stronger competition and take the next step in his career. The 20-year-old will then return to PSG next summer to see if they have a place for him in their starting eleven.