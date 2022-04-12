Paris Saint-Germain is still hoping to convince Xavi Simons to sign a new deal but several other clubs are circling the young Dutch talent.
The 18-year-old is out of contract this summer and PSG are yet to convince Simons to commit his future to the club despite contract talks for months.
According to Le Parisien, Simons is keeping his options totally open and a return to Barcelona is possible with the Catalan side among several clubs hoping to capture the talent on a free.
Simons has made four Ligue 1 appearances this season but he has not appeared since the 11th of February and at the weekend he was in the stands as PSG hammered Clermont Foot. The question is whether Simons is willing to wait for his chances in Paris or does he wants to head elsewhere in search of more regular first-team football.