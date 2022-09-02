Xavi Simons, Mees Hilgers, and Bjorn Meijer are the new faces included in the Netherlands U21 provisional squad for their upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Romania.
Xavi Simons has been in excellent form since joining PSV Eindhoven and has six goal in his opening four league games. He was named the Eredivisie player of the month and some were even pushing for a call-up to the main Netherlands squad.
However, Van Gaal is being cautious with the youngster, who also has the chance to play for Spain at international level. Simons was named in the provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the first time, though. He is joined by Twente centre-back Mees Hilgers and Bjorn Meijer of Club Brugge.
Erwin van de Looi’s side practice against Belgium on the 23rd of September, before they face Romania four days later. Van de Looi will pick his final squad in two weeks.