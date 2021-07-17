Xavi Simons made it two goals in two pre-season games as the midfielder netted in the 2-2 draw with FC Chambly Oise on Saturday morning.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old midfielder made his debut last season in the first-team and he is hoping to impress PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season.
Simons scored in the 4-0 victory over Le Mans last week and the midfielder was once again on target during the 2-2 draw with Chambly Oise on Saturday. Simons played a nice flick with a teammate before racing in on goal and calmly finishing.
The young Dutchman is certainly making a name for himself in Paris.