Xavi Hernandez has stated Frenkie de Jong is doing well but he is unsure whether the Dutchman will start against Inter Milan on Wednesday.
De Jong made his return from a thigh injury during Barcelona’s clash with Celta Vigo on Sunday. The midfielder was a substitute with thirty minutes left.
Barcelona come up against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League before a clash with big rivals Real Madrid this weekend.
Asked about De Jong, Xavi told his pre-game press conference, “Frenkie is doing well. He is coming back from injury, we have yet to see if he is ready to start against Internazionale.”
Barcelona need a win on Wednesday as they are on three points and behind Inter and Bayern Munich in the group. A loss on Wednesday could end their chances of making the group stage. Memphis Depay will not return in time for the clash.