Xavi Hernandez is hoping that Memphis Depay will remain at Barcelona until the end of the season.
According to reports in Spain on Tuesday, Memphis Depay is fed up with his bit-part role in Catalonia and he wants to leave in order to get more playing time. The attacker spent the whole of the clash with Espanyol at the weekend on the bench.
However, Xavi told his pre-match press conference, “I don’t want to see anyone leave. It looks like it will be a quiet transfer period and I’m happy about that. Memphis will be important to the team and will make minutes, just like all the other players.”
Memphis is out of contract in the summer and is now free to speak with interested parties. He has been linked in the past with a return to Manchester United and also Newcastle United are said to be interested.
The forward may get a chance to start when Barcelona faces CF Intercity on Wednesday in the Spanish Copa del Rey.