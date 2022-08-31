Former Ajax winger Amin Younes is back in the Eredivisie after joining Utrecht on a season-long loan deal.
Younes has been playing in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Ettifaq earlier this year but he wanted to move closer to his family and also put himself back in the picture of the German national team.
Younes has joined Utrecht on a season-long loan deal and adds some much needed flair to the club’s attack.
The 29-year-old spent three years with Ajax before moving to Napoli in 2018. After a loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, Younes then joined Al-Ettifaq.
Younes has eight caps for Germany and wants to make their World Cup squad.