Julian Rijkhoff has started the season in fine form for Borussia Dortmund’s U19 side and scored a double in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old striker is highly rated and swapped Ajax for Borussia Dortmund back in 2021. He has since been scoring for fun in the club’s youth ranks.
Rijkhoff has been with the U19’s this season and so far has six league goals in six games, taking his total tally to 31 goals in 33 appearances. In the UEFA Youth League, Rijkhoff now has three goals in four appearances.
The Netherlands U18 international netted twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Tuesday. He will now be hoping his fine form leads to a first appearance at U21 level or possibly even the first-team.