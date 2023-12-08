FC Twente came back from 2-0 down to defeat Excelsior 4-2 after a red card for defender Arthur Zagre.
The home side were shellshocked in the opening fifteen minutes as Excelsior raced into a 2-0 lead. Troy Parrott opened the scoring after racing onto a long ball forward before Sven Nieuwpoort headed in a second.
Excelsior were flying but then in the 25th minute, Zagre saw red for a late challenge on Daan Rots. Josepth Oosting looked to take advantage and immediately made a double change with Alfons Sampsted and Mathias Kjølø replaced by Younes Taha and Joshua Brenet.
Just before the break, Twente pulled one back as Manfred Ugalde headed in after being set up by Rots. Oosting then brought in Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Michel Vlap as Twente went all out attack for the second half.
It was Van Wolfswinkel who got the equaliser in the 59th minute from the penalty spot after a handball. The veteran then nodded Twente ahead before Taha sealed the victory with an excellent strike from distance which flew into the top corner.
The win means Twente move three points clear of AZ in third, while Excelsior is 10th.