Eran Zahavi has confirmed that he will leave PSV Eindhoven at the end of the season.
Zahavi has an expiring contract at PSV Eindhoven and last week the club announced that it would not be renewed on the current terms. The 34-year-old has a large wage and PSV were looking to lower the salary if the striker was to stay.
Speaking to Omroep Brabant, Zahavi has now confirmed that he will leave Eindhoven, “It has been mutually decided that this is the right time to leave. I had a wonderful time here. I love this club. Of course, there were ups and downs, but I’m going to remember the good things. The cup final was the best memory. I will cherish that moment for the rest of my life.”
Zahavi confirmed his family has played a part in his decision with his house in Amsterdam robbed twice since he joined PSV, “I’m also leaving because of my family. We are ready for a new place. Obviously things have happened in the past two years. Those were difficult. But it’s time to move on. Our time here is up.”
Zahavi has scored 35 times in 76 games for PSV Eindhoven since joining two years ago.