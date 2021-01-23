PSV Eindhoven were not convincing but they booked a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
Roger Schmidt decided to hand Donyell Malen a rest for the clash with RKC but he needed his striker in the first-half as Noni Madueke came off with an injury.
PSV struggled in the first-half and Yvon Mvogo kept them in the game with good saves from Lennerd Daneels and Ahmed Touba. Jordan Teze also had to hack a shot off the line while the post prevented Ayman Azhil.
The hosts barely threatened but they had the lead in the 40th minute with Eran Zahavi finding the net with a free-kick on the edge of the box.
After the break, PSV were better and Zahavi came close to a second but his effort hit the bar. Pablo Rosario did make it 2-0 in the 73rd minute with a low strike.
PSV then brought on Marco van Ginkel for the last 15 minutes, but no further goals were scored in the game.
PSV remains third in the league and a point off Ajax and Vitesse. RKC are 15th.