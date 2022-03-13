Eran Zahavi scored the only goal of the game as PSV Eindhoven came away from Utrecht with a 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Utrecht went into the clash without a number of key players including Hidde ter Avest, Mark van der Maarel, Mimoun Mahi, Bart Ramselaar and Henk Veerman. PSV boss Roger Schmidt decided to drop Joey Veerman and Noni Madueke to the bench after the draw with Copenhagen as Ritsu Doan and Eran Zahavi started.
The first half was an even affair with barely any chances early on. Joel Drommel had to deny Remco Balk, while Cody Gakpo had PSV’s best chance but his effort was saved by Fabian de Keijzer.
Early in the second half, Drommel had to make an excellent save to deny Mike van der Hoorn’s header. That saved proved crucial as Zahavi opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. The striker tapped in a Gakpo pass.
Utrecht pushed for an equaliser but the PSV defence stood strong to take the three points.
PSV remains two points behind Ajax while Utrecht is 7th.