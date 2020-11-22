PSV Eindhoven were made to rue missed chances as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente.
Mario Gotze was not fit enough to start for PSV Eindhoven and Noni Madueke came into the starting eleven. The young Englishman got the first big chance of the game but was denied by Joel Drommel.
Drommel then denied Pablo Rosario and Eran Zahavi, but could not prevent Donyell Malen from scoring for PSV in the eighth minute.
PSV then could have doubled their lead when referee Pol van Boekel pointed to the spot after an alleged foul by Jesse Bosch on Madueke. VAR stood with the decision despite it appearing to be the wrong call. Zahavi stepped up but was denied by Drommel.
On the hour mark, PSV were made to pay for the miss as Twente got a penalty of their own following a handball by Cody Gakpo. Danilo netted from the spot to make it 1-1.
The equaliser breathed life into Twente and they went closest to finding a winner but Vaclav Cerny and Halil Dervisoglu failed to find the net.
PSV had to settle for a point and are now fourth in the table, with Twente one spot below them.