According to Voetbal International, Deyovaisio Zeefuik is set to depart Hertha Berlin to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.
The right-back has been with Hertha Berlin since 2020 but has not managed to hold down a starting spot with the Bundesliga side.
According to VI, Zeefuik is now set to depart the club on loan to Blackburn Rovers, who currently sit second in the English Championship. Blackburn would have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old started his career with Ajax but ended up in Germany after a spell with Groningen. He has made 33 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha.
At Blackburn Rovers, Zeefuik would be a teammate of Jan-Paul van Hecke.