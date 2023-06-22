Feyenoord officially confirmed the signing of Ramiz Zerrouki from FC Twente on Thursday.
It has been known for a while that Zerrouki would join Feyenoord this summer and the midfielder has signed a deal until the summer of 2027.
Speaking to the Feyenoord website, Zerrouki said, “Feyenoord also played European football after the winter break and played for the title. Then you sometimes think: I could have been part of that. In the end, things turn out the way they do. I’m going to play here from the new season and I’m looking forward to it.”
“Feyenoord is a big club with great supporters. In addition, I gained a lot of confidence from the conversations with the trainer (Arne Slot). I saw a beautiful picture for myself. I want to work hard for the team every day. You want to improve as an individual, but also as a whole. If I show my commitment every day, I can make a good contribution.”