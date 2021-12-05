Ramiz Zerrouki scored a wonderful goal as FC Twente came from behind to defeated Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 in Deventer.
Both teams went into the game in good form and it was an even start as chances fell on both sides. Isac Lidberg was denied by Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall, while at the other end, Michel Vlap hit the crossbar.
Inigo Córdoba hit the post for Go Ahead Eagles before he gave his side the lead in the 39th minute from a corner.
Twente eventually equalised in the 79th minute as Ricky van Wolfswinkel headed in a corner. Zerrouki then sealed victory for Twente with an excellent strike from distance.
The win for Twente puts them 6th while Go Ahead Eagles are 10th.