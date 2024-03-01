Ronald Koeman has named his provisional squad for the upcoming Netherlands friendlies with Germany and Scotland?
The Netherlands take on Scotland and Germany in their final two warm up matches before the European Championships in the summer.
Ronald Koeman has decided to name Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber in the squad. There is also returns for Marco Bizot and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Sven Botman of Newcastle United misses out along with several Ajax players and Calvin Stengs, who was injured for Feyenoord on Thursday.
It is a good thing to drop out Berghuis, he took his chance and proved that he is a domestic player and can’t play at international level. Wijnaldum also has no place in the squad. Bizot is in a good form and deserves to be called up.
I hope Zirkzee will remain in the final squad and has a chance to play.
Hartman is the only left-back in the squad van de Ven and Ake play in the axis. He could have taken Maatsen.